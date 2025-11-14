China, US Still To Agree On Rare Earth Deal Weeks After Talks

The US and China are still negotiating over the key details of how Beijing will free up sales of rare earths, according to a person familiar with the matter, weeks after a trade truce that Washington said would pave the way for increased exports.

The two sides have given their teams until the end of November to agree on terms for “general licenses” that China pledged to offer for US-bound exports of rare earths and other critical minerals, said the person, who declined to give a reason for the delay.

The White House listed the commitment in its account of the agreement reached between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping two weeks ago. The US characterized the move as the “de facto removal” of various curbs imposed since 2023, and touted it a major win for the global economy and supply chains.

But while Washington has already rolled back tariffs and paused a number of national security measures as part of the agreement, China has yet to comment on the licensing pledge. Beijing has confirmed other aspects of the truce, including a one-year pause on extra rare-earth controls announced only weeks before the talks in South Korea.

The lack of clarity has left rare-earth exporters in limbo. Several have said they are still awaiting fresh guidance and had yet to see a change in practices on the ground.

“My sense is that everyone is still in wait-and-see mode on how the general license process will unfold,” said Christopher Beddor, deputy China research director at Gavekal Dragonomics. “Both sides have framed the agreement quite differently, but it would be genuinely surprising if they walked away again with a fundamentally different understanding of the deal.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China’s Ministry of Commerce also did not immediately respond to queries.