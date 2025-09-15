China Targets Nvidia For Violating Anti-Monopoly Laws; Shares Down In Pre-Market Trading

China ruled that Nvidia Corp. violated anti-monopoly laws with a high-profile 2020 deal, ratcheting up the pressure on Washington during sensitive trade negotiations.

The US chipmaker was found in violation of antitrust regulations after the acquisition of networking gear maker Mellanox Technologies Ltd., the State Administration for Market Regulation said after concluding a preliminary investigation. Nvidia’s shares fell about 2% in pre-market trading, while US stock index futures pared gains.

The surprise announcement emerged with US and Chinese officials heading into a second day of wide-ranging negotiations in Madrid over tariffs, which could shape the relationship between the world’s two largest economies. Over the weekend, China also said it was launching an anti-dumping investigation targeting a type of semiconductor made by US companies including Texas Instruments Inc. Its shares fell roughly 2% in pre-market trading.

The regulator didn’t specify on Monday what sort of remedies it would seek from Nvidia, adding it will investigate the company further. Nvidia didn’t immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside of regular office hours.

Nvidia has this year found itself thrust into the center of delicate negotiations between Beijing and Washington, because of its central role in driving future technologies including artificial intelligence. The company dominates the market for the chips essential to building and operating AI services at companies from Meta Platforms Inc. to DeepSeek.