Should I Buy China Shares Now? All You Need To Know After $6 Trillion Rout

The CSI 300 Index has fallen more than 40% from its 2021 peak while the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index has lost over 50%. In all, roughly $6.3 trillion has been wiped out from the market value of Chinese and Hong Kong stocks since their highs. That means their valuations are near historically-low levels and on some measures, the cheapest-ever against peers in major markets like India and the US.