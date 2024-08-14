World’s Top Steel Producer Warns of ‘Severe’ Industry Crisis

China’s steel market — by far the world’s largest — is flashing multiple warning signs as the property downturn and weaker factory activity have ravaged domestic demand this year, with prices plunging to multiyear lows and mills racking up losses. Baowu alone produces about 7% of the world’s steel, and Hu’s stark message will likely be a worry for rivals across Asia, Europe and North America as they grapple with a fresh wave of Chinese exports.