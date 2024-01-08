Xi’s Solution For China’s Economy Risks Triggering New Trade War

The share of manufacturing in China’s GDP peaked in 2011, and in 2015 services started to account for more than half the economy, which is normal as countries grow wealthier. But China has since decided to defy economic gravity: The country’s latest five-year economic plan proclaimed that the manufacturing share wouldn’t be allowed to shrink from 2020 onward. Aided by the surge in demand for Chinese goods during the pandemic, the share rose by two percentage points over the next two years to reach 28% of GDP.