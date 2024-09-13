China First In The World To Cross 1 Million Monthly EV Sales Milestone

China, the world's largest automobile market, sold more than 1 million electric vehicles in August 2024, data released by the China Passenger Car Association showed.

This makes the country the first in the world to cross the milestone, according to research firm Rho Motion.

The total number of sales came in at 1.03 million units last month, marking a growth of 43.2% year-on-year.

The share of EVs in total vehicle sales soared to a record 53.25% in August, the CPCA data showed. The surge was driven by local EV giant BYD and American rival Tesla, which logged its best monthly sales in China in 2024 so far.

Notably, China offers a cash subsidy of $2,823 for those trading their petrol-powered vehicles to buy electric cars.