China Drops Google Antitrust Probe During US Trade Talks, FT Says

The State Administration for Market Regulation is dropping the probe just as Beijing and Washington are engaged in delicate negotiations over trade, the FT reported.

18 Sep 2025, 10:44 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Image: Bloomberg)</p></div>
(Image: Bloomberg)
China has decided to end an antitrust investigation into the dominance of Google’s Android in the world’s largest smartphone arena, the Financial Times reported, citing people briefed on the move.

The State Administration for Market Regulation is dropping the probe just as Beijing and Washington are engaged in delicate negotiations over trade, the FT reported. Government agencies are instead focusing on Nvidia Corp., the maker of chips vital to AI training and operation, the newspaper said.

China in February announced a probe of Alphabet Inc.’s Google for alleged antitrust violations.

