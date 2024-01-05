China Automakers Miss 2023 Sales Goal As Competition Intensifies

Hozon New Energy Automobile Co., which was established in 2014 and focuses on the competitive mass-market EV segment, not only failed to meet its sales goal but also recorded a decline in annual shipments. In response, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Zhang Yong said on his social media account that he will personally take charge of the marketing team, attributing the underperformance to shoddy marketing and communication, as well as poor pricing and product transition.