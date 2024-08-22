Chevron to Invest $1 Billion In Karnataka

NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsChevron to Invest $1 Billion In Karnataka
Karnataka's Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil made the announcement on X on Wednesday.

22 Aug 2024, 10:16 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>MB Patil, Karnataka's Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister </p></div>
MB Patil, Karnataka's Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister

Chevron will invest Rs 8,300 crore to establish a new Research and Development hub in Bengaluru announced Karnataka's Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil on social media platform X on Wednesday. 

The proposed facility, named the "Engineering & Innovation Excellence Center" or ENGINE will become the company's largest technology centre outside the United States.

This new centre will generate 600 engineering jobs and contribute significantly to Karnataka's expanding Mega Global Capability Centre ecosystem, fostering innovation in the region.

