Chevron to Invest $1 Billion In Karnataka
Karnataka's Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil made the announcement on X on Wednesday.
Chevron will invest Rs 8,300 crore to establish a new Research and Development hub in Bengaluru announced Karnataka's Commerce and Industries and Infrastructure Minister MB Patil on social media platform X on Wednesday.
The proposed facility, named the "Engineering & Innovation Excellence Center" or ENGINE will become the company's largest technology centre outside the United States.
This new centre will generate 600 engineering jobs and contribute significantly to Karnataka's expanding Mega Global Capability Centre ecosystem, fostering innovation in the region.
Global energy solutions provider @Chevron will invest ₹8,300 crore ($1 billion) in Karnataka.— M B Patil (@MBPatil) August 21, 2024
Chevron's proposed new R&D Hub in Bengaluru, called the 'Engineering & Innovation Excellence Center (ENGINE),' will be a major addition to our growing #MegaGCC ecosystem, creating 600