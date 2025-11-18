Cheaper Cement Freight Cost Will Help Middle Class, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The transportation costs for cement for middle class families will reduce by the freight reforms introduced by the railways, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

"We have designed a new tank container where bulk cement will be loaded in the factory itself and then transported to the point of consumer without any pollution. By having a flat rate, the terminal can be located at any point depending upon the need of markets," he told NDTV Profit. "We want to simplify container transportation."

He said India has surpassed the United States to become the second-largest freight-carrying eailway at 1.6 billion tonnes.

Vaishnaw launched the rationalisation of freight for bulk cement in tank containers and policy for bulk cement terminals at Rail Bhawan, New Delhi, as part of revised Railway Reforms for Cement Transportation for simplifying end-to-end freight logistics for cement transportation.