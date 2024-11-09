Charting the Global Economy: Trump Win Reverberates Around the World

Donald Trump’s decisive win of the US presidential election has world leaders already preparing for how his next administration will shape the global economy.

In China, factories ramped up shipments ahead of Christmas holidays and likely in anticipation of worsening trade tensions. Emerging markets were hit hard as the dollar and US yields soared. And back in the US, economists predict Trump’s proposals — particularly on tariffs — would stoke inflation and depress growth.

Speaking after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter point, Chair Jerome Powell said Trump’s re-election will have “no effect” on the central bank’s policy decisions in the near-term. The Bank of England also lowered borrowing costs for the second time this year.

China gave indebted local governments a 10 trillion yuan ($1.4 trillion) lifeline but stopped short of unleashing new stimulus, preserving room to respond to a potential trade war when Trump takes office next year.

Here are some of the charts that appeared on Bloomberg this week on the latest developments in the global economy, markets and geopolitics: