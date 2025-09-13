Chalet Hotels Targets Occupancy Rates In The High 70s In H2

Chalet Hotels is confident of achieving an occupancy rate in the “high 70s” in the second half of the financial year, according to its MD & CEO, Sanjay Sethi.

“Quarter two has had its own challenges. Monsoons have been a bit of a downer in many of the cities across India. But, H2 looks very, very bullish. Once we get into the H2, we expect occupancy rates heading back to the high 70s, as we've done in the past,” he told NDTV Profit

The recent rationalisation of GST (Goods and Services Tax) rates to put more money in consumers' pockets is providing fresh "tailwinds" for India's burgeoning hotel industry. While welcoming the measures, the industry veteran also called for crucial reforms to the GST structure to sustain long-term growth.

“This sort of propels and adds to the tailwinds that the hotel industry has had over the last few quarters. It covers all the aspects of Viksit Bharat and Sabka Vikas. What has changed is that the additional liquidity in the hands of the consumers will add to the tailwinds,” he said.

The new 5% GST rate for hotel room tariffs below Rs 7,500 without Input Tax Credit (ITC) will have minimal impact on Chalet Hotels, according to the CEO.