NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCG Power Completes Acquisition Of G G Tronics For Rs 319 Crore
ADVERTISEMENT

CG Power Completes Acquisition Of G G Tronics For Rs 319 Crore

Last month, the company had entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 55% stake in G G Tronics.

20 Aug 2024, 11:41 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;CG Power and Industrial Solutions website)</p></div>
(Source: CG Power and Industrial Solutions website)

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has finalised its acquisition of G G Tronics for Rs 319 crore, according to a company statement.

CG Power confirmed that the acquisition was completed on Aug. 20, in a filing with the on Tuesday.

Last month, the company had entered into definitive agreements to acquire a 55% stake in G G Tronics. This stake was acquired through a combination of purchasing equity shares from G G Tronics' promoters and subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares, totaling an aggregate consideration of Rs 319.38 crore.

Pursuant to the completion of the said acquisition, GG Tronics is now a subsidiary of the company with effect from Aug. 20, 2024, it said.

(With Inputs From PTI.)

ALSO READ

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Appoints Amar Kaul As Managing Director And CEO

Opinion
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Appoints Amar Kaul As Managing Director And CEO
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT