CG Power And Industrial Solutions To Form JV For OSAT Facility In India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Chairman S. Vellayan, said, "CG's entry into the semiconductor manufacturing marks a strategic diversification for us. Our partners, Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, will make our learning curves steeper and help us focus on innovation and excellence."

Hidetoshi Shibata, CEO of Renesas said, India is a critical part of Renesas’ business. The company is committed to accelerating its investments in India. By partnering with the Murugappa Group and Stars Microelectronics, Renesas will bolster India's semiconductor ecosystem and address the growing semiconductor demand for the customers worldwide.