CESL To Open Tender Of 10,900 E-Buses Next Month

State-owned Convergence Energy Services Ltd (CESL) will open a mega tender next month to procure 10,900 electric buses for cities including Hyderabad, Surat, Ahmedabad, Delhi and Bengaluru.

This tender marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward sustainable, zero-emission public transport systems under the National Electric Bus Programme (NEBP).

CESL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) and the government's nominated agency for the aggregation and procurement of electric buses, is set to open bids for 10,900 electric buses on November 6, 2025, a company statement said.