CESC To Invest Rs 5,000 Crore In Clean Energy Projects

CESC said it will provide all necessary financial support to CESC Green Power to ensure the successful financial closure and implementation of the project.

19 Sep 2025, 02:25 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Photo Source: Freepik)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

CESC Green Power Ltd. is in the process of investing Rs 5,000 crore across various segments of clean energy, including a 3 GW solar cell/module plant.

CESC Green Power is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CESC Ltd., a RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company.

'CESC Green Power Ltd is in the process of setting up Solar Cell / Module and other value chain/ancillary manufacturing across various locations in India, including a 3+ GW solar cell/module plant, battery manufacturing, a 60 MW RE power plant, and various ancillary units, with an estimated total capital investment of up to Rs 5,000 crore,' CESC said in an exchange filing.

CESC said it will provide all necessary financial support to CESC Green Power to ensure the successful financial closure and implementation of the project.

The investment support will include equity infusion, strategic assistance, and facilitating institutional funding, it added.

Kolkata-based CESC is into the generation, transmission, and distribution of electrical power.

