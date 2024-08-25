CEO Parekh Foresees No Layoffs In Infosys Due To New-Age Tech

"So, at this stage, my sense is that the technology will help business to grow even further as opposed to anything else. We don't see any layoffs in Infosys with these new-age technologies, and in fact, we continue to increase our recruiting as the economic environment changes... as you saw in Q1 we had a strong growth quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year, we have a very good large deals win number. And with that we increased our guidance.