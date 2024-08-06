Century Plyboards Mulling Price Hike In Q2

Century Plyboards India Ltd. is expected to hike prices across categories to contain the margins after a significant dip in net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025.

The company is mulling price rise as the timber price could be on the higher side, according to Keshav Bhajanka, executive director of Century Plyboards India Ltd.

Bhajanka expects the timber price to remain on the higher side and the company could announce another price hike to tackle the margin issue. “In our plywood segment, we have taken a price increase. We took a price increase last quarter and we are taking a price increase this year as well,” he said.