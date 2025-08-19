Century Plyboards Projects Mid-Teens Topline Growth In FY26 Driven by Capacity Expansion

Century Plyboards India Ltd. expects strong growth across product segments in FY26, led by capacity expansion, with topline growth expected to be in the mid-teens. This could gain traction in the coming years as the company targets an increase in market share, according to Executive Director, Keshav Bhajanka.

Speaking to NDTV Profit on Monday, Bhajanka said, “I think we have reasonable confidence that the current year is going to be strong. Our guidance given is 10% growth for plywood, 20% for laminates, 20% for MDF, and 40% for particle wood, based on the new capacity we have added. We are pretty much in line to meet or, perhaps, even exceed the guidance. On a weighted average, that would give you a mid-teens growth for the year.”

Bhajanka noted that value growth is expected to outpace volume growth due to inflation-driven price hikes already implemented in plywood and laminates. He said implementation of BIS-led mandatory quality control norms, effective August, would certainly benefit the company.

“The BIS implementation will definitely help us in a big way. However, it is effective only from this month, because small and medium enterprises were given a six-month breathing space. From this month onward, we should see substantial benefits, and it should definitely aid organised players,” the top executive said.