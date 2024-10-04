Centrum Broking’s Sumit Gupta Decodes Healthcare Sector Trends For Investors

The healthcare sector in India is poised for a strong growth in the medium to long term, according to Sumit Gupta, research analyst at Centrum Broking Ltd. Speaking to NDTV Profit, he shared insights on the future of the healthcare sector, focusing on key growth drivers and emerging trends.

“In the hospital category, there is a lot of expansion going on. Considering this, we expect a lot of competition in this sector. While we might experience some volume pressure in the near term, our outlook for the medium to long term is positive.”

While discussing investment trends, Gupta highlighted the increasing interest from venture capital investors in the healthcare sector, particularly in hospitals.

“The key drivers are the vast opportunities within the healthcare sector, especially in the hospital segment. I believe this trend will continue, leading to increased investments in hospital infrastructure,” he said.