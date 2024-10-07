Centre Launches Subsidised Tomato Sales In Delhi To Combat Price Surge

The Central Government has initiated the sale of tomatoes at a subsidised rate of Rs 65 per kg in the national capital in a bid to provide relief to consumers amid soaring tomato prices. This intervention comes as the average market price of tomatoes has reached Rs 90 per kg, prompting concerns that intermediaries are making an excessive profit at the expense of consumers.

Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare officially launched the initiative on Monday, initiating the distribution of tomatoes at a reduced price through National Cooperative Consumers' Federation of India Ltd. vans. "We are trying to moderate the price of tomatoes. With this market intervention, we expect prices to come down in the next 3-4 days," Khare stated during a press briefing.

The NCCF is implementing this market intervention by directly procuring tomatoes from local mandis and distributing them through mobile vans across 50 colonies in Delhi. The move aims to shield consumers from the recent price surge and limit potential profits for intermediaries.

The Department of Consumer Affairs noted that the retail price of tomatoes has surged unnecessarily in recent weeks, despite a steady supply arriving at mandis.

Factors such as heavy rainfall and high humidity during the prolonged monsoon season in major tomato-producing states—including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra—have contributed to quality concerns. The department also highlighted the role of market intermediaries in the price increase, particularly during this high-demand festive season.

In addition to tomatoes, the NCCF is supplying onions from the government buffer stock at Rs 35 per kg to retail consumers in major cities across the country. Khare mentioned that the department is also importing pulses from Myanmar and chickpeas from Australia to stabilise prices.

As of Monday, the average price of potatoes in the national capital stands at Rs 40 per kg, while onions are priced at Rs 58 per kg. Nationally, the average prices are Rs 36.89 for potatoes, Rs 54.36 for onions, and Rs 64.72 for tomatoes, according to government data.

(With inputs from PTI)