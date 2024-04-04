Centre Court Capital Lunches Rs 350-Crore Fund For Investment In E-Sports Platform Ecosystem

Ghouse, who was founding CEO of JSW Sports, said that the fund has the Sajjan Jindal Family Trust as anchor investor, with Parth Jindal at the helm.

"We have also been tracking the growth of the e-sports and gaming sectors and we are excited to see the champions from India emerge. We are proud to be early backers of Centre Court Capital's pioneering fund, which will further drive growth and innovation in what is an ever-evolving sector," JSW Cement and JSW Paints MD and JSW Sports Founder Parth Jindal said.