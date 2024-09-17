Centre Asks Edible Oil Associations To Maintain MRP

The Union government advised leading edible oil associations on Tuesday to ensure that the maximum retail price is maintained till there is availability of edible oil stocks imported at nil and 12.5% basic customs duty.

The secretary of the Department of Food and Public Distribution chaired a meeting with the representatives from the Solvent Extraction Association of India, the Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association and the Soyabean Oil Producers Association to discuss their pricing approaches, according to an official release.

Similar meetings were held between the authorities and oil associations, which led to the MRP of edible oils like sunflower oil, soyabean oil and mustard oil being reduced, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.