Cement Q2 Results Preview: Weak Pricing Adds To Woes Of Seasonally Weak Quarter

The average pan-India cement prices have been down 7% annually and 1% sequentially at Rs 331 per bag in the second quarter ended September 2024, according to data from Motilal Oswal.

While India has witnessed a dip of about 2-3% in cement prices in July and August, there was a hike of Rs 35-40 per bag in September. Despite rolling back most of the price hike, companies may have absorbed a price hike of around Rs 10-12 per bag, according to Systematix.

Despite this, Motilal Oswal expects the blended realisation of cement companies to decline 7% year-on-year in the second quarter ended September 2024. Citi expects realisations to fall between 1.5% and 3.5% on a quarterly basis. Nuvama expects realizations to fall sequentially by 2%.