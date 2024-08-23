Cement Makers To Roll Back Price Hikes With Demand Poised To Weaken: Nomura

The recent price hikes undertaken by the cement industry, led by the southern region, on market share tussle will be rolled back as demand will weaken on account of the monsoon, according to Nomura Research.

Cement companies announced a mid-month price hike with the pan-India trade prices rising by Rs 17 per bag to Rs 347 per bag, a 5% and 3% increase from August-start and July-exit prices, respectively.

This hike comes after trade prices moderated 2% month-on-month to the lowest levels since January 2019, it said in a note on Aug. 22. These announcements have been made more to restrict further moderation than to increase prices, it said.

"Generally, such price hikes often get rolled back due to weaker demand on account of monsoon, and we expect the same to happen this time as well." The south and central regions led the change in price hikes followed by the North and East regions.