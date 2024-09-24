Ceigall Recieves LOA For Ayodhya Bypass Construction Worth Rs 2,418 Crore From NHAI

Ceigall India Ltd. received a letter of acceptance for the construction of the 4/6 Lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass and the 4/6 Lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass on Tuesday from the National Highway Authority of India, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The bypass will be 5 km to 32.172 km in length. The northern bypass will have a total length of 35.40 km. The construction of the 4/6-lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass carries a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.20.

The construction of the 4/6-lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass will have a bid project cost of Rs 1,119.30. The project will be conducted in hybrid annuity mode for 24 months.

Shares of Ceigall India closed 0.73% lower at Rs 389.25 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.02% decline in the BSE Sensex.