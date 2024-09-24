NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCeigall Recieves LOA For Ayodhya Bypass Construction Worth Rs 2,418 Crore From NHAI
ADVERTISEMENT

Ceigall Recieves LOA For Ayodhya Bypass Construction Worth Rs 2,418 Crore From NHAI

The project will be conducted in Hybrid Annuity Mode for a period of 24 months.

24 Sep 2024, 06:36 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> The Construction of 4/6 Lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass will have a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.20.</p><p>(Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The Construction of 4/6 Lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass will have a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.20.

(Source: Vijay Sartape/ NDTV Profit)

Ceigall India Ltd. received a letter of acceptance for the construction of the 4/6 Lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass and the 4/6 Lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass on Tuesday from the National Highway Authority of India, according to an exchange filing on BSE.

The bypass will be 5 km to 32.172 km in length. The northern bypass will have a total length of 35.40 km. The construction of the 4/6-lane Southern Ayodhya Bypass carries a bid project cost of Rs 1,299.20.

The construction of the 4/6-lane Northern Ayodhya Bypass will have a bid project cost of Rs 1,119.30. The project will be conducted in hybrid annuity mode for 24 months.

Shares of Ceigall India closed 0.73% lower at Rs 389.25 apiece on the BSE, compared to a 0.02% decline in the BSE Sensex.

ALSO READ

Ceigall India’s Bhagat Singh Says Turnover Of Rs 1,000 Crore Expected From NHAI Projects
Opinion
Ceigall India’s Bhagat Singh Says Turnover Of Rs 1,000 Crore Expected From NHAI Projects
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT