A subsidiary of Ceigall India Ltd. bagged an order worth Rs 1,199 crore from the National Highways Authority of India on Tuesday, according to an exchange filing.The date of appointment of Ceigall Northern Ayodhya Bypass Pvt. is July 9 for the construction of 4/6 lane of the Northern Ayodhya Bypass in Uttar Pradesh, the filing added. According to the filing, the length of the road is supposed to be 35.4 kilometres on a hybrid-annuity-mode under the National Highways Development Project Phase-V-II..Ceigall India has set a revenue growth target of 10% to 15% for FY26, according to its Managing Director Ramneek Sehgal. He cited a robust order book and strategic diversification into new sectors as key factors to drive the company's growth in the current fiscal.Shares of Ceigall closed 7.2% higher at Rs 271.5 apiece on the NSE.Out of the three analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and one recommends a 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analysts' price target implies a potential upside of 13%.