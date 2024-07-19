Ceat Says More Tyre Price Hikes Are Coming As Costlier Rubber Bites

Ceat Ltd. has indicated that more tyre price hikes are in the offing, amid a hit to operational profitability due to costlier natural rubber.

“We definitely took a follow-up price hike in June, and another soft price hike in July,” Arnab Banerjee, chief executive officer at the Mumbai-based tyremaker, told NDTV Profit during a post-earnings chat on Friday. “There have been price hikes, and there will be more in small instalments through the second quarter.”

That is, when prices of natural rubber—a primary raw material for tyre making—have shot up to a 13-year high of Rs 209 per kg as of date, primarily due to low tapping at home and a container shortage globally. That’s taken a toll on the margins of the RPG Group company.

Operational profitability—measured as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation—fell 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 387 crore, against an estimated Rs 390.6 crore, according to first-quarter results declared on Thursday. The Ebitda margin fell 120 basis point to 12%, against an estimated 12.6%.

“The margin decline is primarily on account of input cost,” Banerjee said. “There has been significant inflation (in natural rubber prices) in a short span of 3-4 months.”

“When inflation happens at a gradual level, we can manage margins better. If it happens at a steep gradient, then there’s a hit in the quarter, which is what has happened by way of margin squeeze.”

The CEO exuded confidence that the trend would reverse in 1-2 months.

“Rubber tapping, which got affected by torrential rains in the southern part of the country, is expected to normalise in the second half of the year,” he said. “And the container situation is also expected to even out, hopefully by August. So, we expect this situation to reverse sometime in August.”