CEAT May Hike Tyre Prices By 2-3% In September, Says CEO Arnab Banerjee

CEAT Ltd. may hike tyre prices by 2-3% to offset the impact of a surge in raw material costs, according to Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arnab Banerjee.

"The finished goods price hike is not commensurate with the raw material's price hike," Banerjee told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. "If you look at the basket of price hikes, around 2-3% of the hike is required, and we may take half of that in September," he said.

The company's margins, which contracted by 12% in the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25, will also remain under pressure in the second quarter, the CEO said. "We expect the raw material basket to even out in the third quarter and may moderate a little from the fourth quarter onwards," he said.

In the ongoing quarter, raw material costs have climbed by 4-5% sequentially, Banerjee said. "This kind of volatility is unseen," he said, pointing towards the natural rubber prices, which are at a 15-year high.

This adversely impacts the domestic tyre manufacturers as India imports roughly 40% of its rubber requirements, he said.

The raw material basket is primarily dependent on natural rubber and crude derivatives. While crude oil prices have trended lower, crude intermediates, which affect synthetic rubber and fabric prices, are yet to moderate, Banerjee said.

"In the next quarter, natural rubber remains in focus. If natural rubber comes down significantly, only then the raw material basket will moderate significantly," he added.