CEAT Expands Capacity With New Truck And Bus Radial Line In Chennai

CEAT Ltd. said on Wednesday that it has commissioned a new production line for truck and bus radial tyres at its Chennai manufacturing facility. The line is set to achieve a daily production capacity of 1,500 tyres within the next 12 months, enhancing the company's efforts to broaden its international market presence.

Currently, CEAT produces passenger car and motorcycle radial tyres, and this expansion will help meet the rising demand for high-performance tyres both domestically and globally.

"The inauguration of the truck bus radial line at our export-centric Chennai plant is a key step in the company's global expansion strategy of offering a complete range of tyres across markets, including Europe and the US," said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Arnab Banerjee.

This investment reaffirms CEAT's dedication to delivering innovative solutions to customers worldwide, he added.

Shares of CEAT closed 0.43% lower at Rs 2,855.90 per share, compared to a 0.49% decline in the BSE Sensex.

(With inputs from PTI.)