CDSL Reappoints Nehal Vora As CEO For Another Five-Year Term

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.'s board of directors approved on Friday the appointment of Nehal Vora as the managing director and chief executive officer for another five-year term.

The tenure of Vora, who first took charge as the securities depository firm's MD & CEO in 2019, was scheduled to expire this month.

CDSL's board approved another term for five years, effective from Sept. 18, 2024, till Sept. 17, 2029. The terms and conditions, including remuneration, will be subject to ratification by the shareholders, according to an exchange filing.