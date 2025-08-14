Business NewsBusinessCDSL Arm Gets SEBI's 'No Objection' To Set Up Business Unit In GIFT City
CDSL Arm Gets SEBI's 'No Objection' To Set Up Business Unit In GIFT City

CDSL's Arm CDSL Ventures said it has received a 'no objection' from SEBI to set up a separate business unit at the International Financial Services Centre.

14 Aug 2025, 05:59 PM IST i
The proposed business unit will be registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority as a KYC Registration Agency. (Photo: Envato)
CDSL Ventures, KYC Registration Agency and a subsidiary of the depository Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, on Thursday said it has received a 'no objection' from markets regulator Securities And Exchange Board of India to set up a separate business unit at the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City, Gandhinagar.

The proposed business unit will be registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority as a KYC Registration Agency.

