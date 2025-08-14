CDSL Arm Gets SEBI's 'No Objection' To Set Up Business Unit In GIFT City

The proposed business unit will be registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority as a KYC Registration Agency. (Photo: Envato)
CDSL Ventures, KYC Registration Agency and a subsidiary of the depository Central Depository Services (India) Ltd, on Thursday said it has received a 'no objection' from markets regulator Securities And Exchange Board of India to set up a separate business unit at the International Financial Services Centre, GIFT City, Gandhinagar.
The proposed business unit will be registered with the International Financial Services Centres Authority as a KYC Registration Agency.