CCSIA Gets Its First Integrated Terminal Developed By Adani Group

During the inauguration ceremony held on Sunday, Karan Adani highlighted that the construction of the terminal will help in creating over 13,000 direct and indirect job opportunities.

He further mentioned that the company's sustainability features will safeguard the environment along with the expansion plans.

"While we expand we keep in mind the environment. We take pride in our commitment to environmental sustainability," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the terminal at CCSIA. In his address he emphasized that the Rs 34,000 crore worth projects are being inaugurated which is meant for the ease and convenience of Indians.

"The projects we had announced in 2019 were not merely for elections. Those projects have all become realities," he added.

Narendra Modi said that Uttar Pradesh is being recognized by large number of investors for developing large infrastructure projects.