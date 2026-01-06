CCI Probe Finds Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL Colluded On Fixing Prices: Report

The CCI investigation reportedly started in 2021 after a group of builders under the Coimbatore Corporation Contractors Welfare Association alleged in a criminal case brought to Madras High Court that nine companies were collectively restricting the supply of steel and increasing prices.

Reuters reported in 2022 the watchdog raided some small steel companies as part of an investigation into the industry.

The news agency reported the CCI probe was later expanded to as many as 31 companies and industry groups, as well as dozens of executives. Under antitrust rules, details of cases related to cartel-like activity are not made public before they have concluded.

The CCI investigation has "found the conduct of the parties to be in contravention" of Indian antitrust law and "certain individuals have also been held liable," the order stated.

The findings will be reviewed by top officials and companies and executives will also have the opportunity to submit any objections or comments in a process that is likely to take several months given the scale of the investigation. A final order will be made public.

The CCI has the power to impose penalties on steel companies of up to three times their profit or 10% of turnover, whichever is higher, for each year of wrongdoing. Individual executives can also be fined.