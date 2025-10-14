CCI Okays Anil Agarwal's Vedanta Proposal To Acquire Jaiprakash Associates

Fair trade regulator CCI on Tuesday said it has given in-principle approval to mining conglomerate Vedanta's proposal to acquire debt-ridden Jaiprakash Associates, should it win a bid in the ongoing insolvency proceeding.

"The proposed combination envisages acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) by Vedanta Ltd (acquirer) pursuant to a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016," the regulator said in a release.

