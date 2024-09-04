CCI Clears Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's Increased Stake In Highway Infrastructure Trust

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday approved two acquisition proposals. The first approval allows the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, through its subsidiary 2452991 Ontario Ltd. to increase its unit holding in Highway Infrastructure Trust.

This announcement was made by the CCI in a post on X. Ontario Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Canada-based Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board. Highway Infrastructure Trust is a SEBI-registered infrastructure investment trust.

In a separate post on X, the CCI granted approval for Citrine Inclusion's acquisition of a stake in Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd. Citrine Inclusion, an Ireland-registered investment holding company, is owned and managed by LeapFrog Group GP, a private equity firm focused on social impact investments. Utkarsh CoreInvest Ltd. is a Reserve Bank of India-registered core investment company and the holding company of Utkarsh Small Finance Bank.

The CCI confirmed the clearance of both deals, which were subject to regulatory approval due to their size, ensuring they comply with fair competition practices.

(With text inputs from PTI)