CCI Approves Minda Corporation's Stake Purchase In Pricol

20 Feb 2024, 07:21 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Minda's corporate office. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Minda's corporate office. (Source: Company website)

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79% stake purchase in Pricol.

Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers and Tier-1 in various segments in India.

The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79% (approx.) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, according to a release.

Pricol manufactures automobile components for OEMs, Tier-1 and replacement markets across India and globally.

Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator CCI.

