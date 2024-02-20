CCI Approves Minda Corporation's Stake Purchase In Pricol

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) on Tuesday said it has approved Minda Corporation's proposed 8.79% stake purchase in Pricol..Minda Corporation is in the business of manufacturing of auto components and caters to Original Equipment Manufacturers and Tier-1 in various segments in India..The proposed combination relates to an acquisition of up to 8.79% (approx.) of the equity share capital of Pricol by Minda, according to a release..Pricol manufactures automobile components for OEMs, Tier-1 and replacement markets across India and globally..Deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator CCI.