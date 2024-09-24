CCI Approves Acquisition Of Home Credit India Stakes By TVS Holdings And Others

The Competition Commission of India on Tuesday approved the proposed acquisition of stakes in Home Credit India Finance by TVS Holdings, STPL, Premji Invest Group as well as other related transactions. The deal includes acquisition of 80.74%, 8.47% and 10.79% of the issued and paid-up share capital of Home Credit by each of TVS Holdings Ltd., STPL Trading and Services Pvt Ltd., and PI Opportunities Fund-I, respectively.