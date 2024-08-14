CCI Approves Accenture's Stake Acquisition In Vodafone's Arm

Vodafone Shared Operations, a division of Vodafone Group Plc, provides shared services to the Vodafone Group and its partner telecommunications companies.

Vodafone Group Plc announced in November a strategic partnership with Accenture to commercialise Vodafone’s Shared Operations.

Further, the Dublin-based IT and consulting firm also said that it will invest 150 million euros for a minority stake in the partnership.

The new unit will utilise Accenture’s world-class technology and transformation services, such as its digital solutions and platforms and deep AI expertise.

In another post on X, the competition watchdog also approved the acquisition of a stake in MTC Business Pvt. by Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) operates in various business areas, including iron and steel products, mineral and metal resources, etc. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

"Commission approves acquisition of certain equity share capital of MTC Business Private Limited by Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd," CCI said.