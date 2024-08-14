NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsCCI Approves Accenture's Stake Acquisition In Vodafone's Arm
ADVERTISEMENT

CCI Approves Accenture's Stake Acquisition In Vodafone's Arm

Vodafone Group Plc in November announced a strategic partnership with Accenture to commercialize Vodafone’s Shared Operations.

14 Aug 2024, 09:38 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The signage for Accenture on a building in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
The signage for Accenture on a building in Davos, Switzerland. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)

The Competition Commission of India approved Accenture's acquisition of a stake in Vodafone Shared Operations Ltd, on Wednesday.

"CCI approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition of shares of Vodafone Shared Operations by Accenture," the regulator said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Vodafone Shared Operations, a division of Vodafone Group Plc, provides shared services to the Vodafone Group and its partner telecommunications companies.

Vodafone Group Plc announced in November a strategic partnership with Accenture to commercialise Vodafone’s Shared Operations.

Further, the Dublin-based IT and consulting firm also said that it will invest 150 million euros for a minority stake in the partnership.

The new unit will utilise Accenture’s world-class technology and transformation services, such as its digital solutions and platforms and deep AI expertise.

In another post on X, the competition watchdog also approved the acquisition of a stake in MTC Business Pvt. by Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd.

Mitsui & Co. (Asia Pacific) operates in various business areas, including iron and steel products, mineral and metal resources, etc. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo-based Mitsui & Co. Ltd.

"Commission approves acquisition of certain equity share capital of MTC Business Private Limited by Mitsui & Co (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd," CCI said.

MTC Business is an Indian company engaged in the trading of ferrous and non-ferrous metal scrap, ferroalloys and base and minor metals in India and worldwide.

The deals beyond a certain threshold require approval from the regulator, which keeps a tab on unfair business practices as well as promotes fair competition in the marketplace.

(With Inputs From PTI)

ALSO READ

Apple Probe Report Pulled Back By CCI To Protect Confidential Business Information

Opinion
Apple Probe Report Pulled Back By CCI To Protect Confidential Business Information
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT