CBI Files FIR Against Megha Engineering, 8 Steel Ministry Officials In Rs 315-Crore Corruption Case

The CBI has registered an FIR against Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd, which was the second-biggest buyer of electoral bonds worth nearly Rs 1,000 crore, in an alleged bribery case.

Apart from Megha, officials of the NMDC Iron and Steel Plant and MECON Ltd. of MECON were also named in the FIR for receiving alleged bribe of around Rs 78 lakh, in clearing bills of Rs 174 crore of Megha Engineering in connection with works related to Jagdalpur integrated steel plant, according to the FIR.

NDTV Profit has seen a copy of the complaint.

Last month, Megha Engineering grabbed headlines, after it had purchased a total of 1,116 electoral bonds worth Rs 1 crore each between April 2019 and January 2024, according to the electoral bonds list published by State Bank of India on the website of the Election Commission of India.

According to the FIR made public on Saturday, the CBI had registered a preliminary enquiry on August 10, 2023 about the alleged bribery in Rs 315 crore project, which was awarded to the company.