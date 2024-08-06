CBI Books Hindalco On Graft Charges In Environmental Clearances For Odisha Coal Mine

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged Aditya Birla Group company Hindalco Industries Ltd. with alleged corruption related to environmental clearances for coal mining in Odisha from 2011 to 2013.

The FIR, accessed by NDTV, follows a nearly eight-year-long preliminary inquiry that began in 2016. The inquiry investigated claims that the Aditya Birla Management Corp. allegedly paid substantial bribes during the period to obtain the necessary environmental clearances for coal mining in Talabira.

The agency has also implicated T. Chandini, the then director of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests, accusing her of favouring Hindalco as the member secretary of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC). Chandini is alleged to have permitted mining in the Talabira-I area of Odisha’s Jharsuguda, a critically polluted zone, in violation of regulatory guidelines.