CBI Books 10 Call Centre Operators On Amazon And Microsoft Complaints

The Central Bureau of Investigation has charged 10 call centre operators with fraudulently deceiving customers of major US tech companies Amazon and Microsoft.

The charges stem from a complaint filed by Microsoft, with five of the accused also implicated in a separate case initiated by Amazon.

The first information reports for both cases were registered on Oct. 4 last year, but have only recently been made public following a special court's directive.

The call centre operators are accused of defrauding international customers by offering bogus technical support and enticing them with fraudulent upgrade offers.

In the case involving Amazon, the operators allegedly charged victims for purported technical solutions when they attempted to activate devices like the Fire Stick.

In the case of Microsoft, the perpetrators reportedly sent deceptive "pop-up" messages to users, prompting them to call a number for help with alleged computer threats.

Upon calling, the victims were misled and defrauded by the call centre staff.

(With inputs from PTI)