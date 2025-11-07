Cathie Wood Says Tesla In 2030 Could Be Worth Half Of China’s Size Today — And Not Because of Cars

ARK Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood has reiterated her highly ambitious price target for Tesla shares, projecting the stock to reach $2,600 by 2030. Speaking to CNBC, Wood emphasised that her outlook has not shifted despite ongoing debate around Tesla’s future growth. As per Wood’s projection, at $2,600 stock price, Tesla is expected to become an $8.7 trillion company by 2030, bringing its valuation to nearly half of China’s current stock market size, worth around $19 trillion.

“We have a 2030 price target of, $2600. Hasn't changed in quite some time. 90% of that valuation is a function of robotaxis. We have very little for humanoid robots, and we're doing the research right now to understand how difficult it will be to scale humanoid robots. The problem, or the humanoid robot problem, complexity, is multiples of robotaxis,” Wood told CNBC.

The seasoned investor, known for her growth-focused investment strategy, added that Tesla’s positioning across robotics, artificial intelligence and energy storage strengthens ARK’s confidence in its forecast.

“Now, we think Tesla is in the best position because it's already a robotics, energy storage, and AI company with robotaxis. So it's a good part of the way there, much further than most companies, I would say. So, we have very little in that $2600 for humanoid robots, to the extent humanoid robots evolve faster than we're expecting, then that price target goes up.”