Cathay Pacific Grounds A350 Fleet; Rolls-Royce, Airbus Working To Resolve Issue

Aircraft manufacturing company Airbus SE told NDTV Profit in a statement that it is working closely with engine manufacturer Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc. to inspect the in-flight engine failure of Cathay Pacific Airways' A350s aircraft.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways was inspecting its entire Airbus A350 fleet of 48 aircraft after the in-flight failure of an engine part on Monday, Reuters reported earlier Tuesday. Cathay Pacific cancelled 24 return flights as of today due to the investigation of the aircraft engines powered by Rolls-Royce, the report said.

While Rolls-Royce declined to comment on the issue, stating that the ongoing investigation restricts it from commenting on the issue.

Rolls-Royce is committed to working closely with the airline and aircraft manufacturer, as well as the relevant authorities, to support their efforts, according to the engine manufacturer in an official statement.

“Rolls-Royce will also keep other airlines that operate Trent XWB-97 engines fully informed of any relevant developments as appropriate,” the company said.

Air India is currently the only Indian airline with six A350 aircraft in service.

Earlier this year, on April 25, 2024, IndiGo announced that the airline would place an order for 30 Firm A350-900 aircraft to expand its network. Rolls Royce's Trent XWB engine will power the A350-900 aircraft, according to an official press release from IndiGo.

Deliveries of Firm A350-900 aircraft powered by Rolls Royce’s Trent XWB engine were expected to start in 2027, said IndiGo.