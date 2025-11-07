Catch Salt & Spices Targets Rs 5,000 Crore Revenue In Five Years; Eyes 30% CAGR Growth

Catch Salt & Spices is targeting a revenue of Rs 5,000 crore over the next five years, riding on a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30%, a company official said on Thursday.

"In FY 2023-24, the company crossed the Rs 1,000 crore revenue mark and is targeting the Rs 5,000 crore mark in the next five years at a CAGR of 30%," the representative told PTI.

The UP-based company, a popular brand of the Dharampal Satyapal Group, also announced the launch of a new range of products across its spices and allied categories in Uttar Pradesh, including a premium single-spice 'Origins' range, new sprinkler variants, and an expanded whole spices portfolio.

Catch Salt & Spices also unveiled mayonnaise and sauces in bulk packaging to strengthen its growing footprint in the HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) segment.

Having clocked over 20% year-on-year growth in the past two years, Catch Salt & Spices plans to build further on its strong market momentum, particularly in key Uttar Pradesh cities such as Lucknow, Gorakhpur, Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Varanasi.

"Uttar Pradesh represents a significant and dynamic growth engine, defined by its scale and the accelerating consumer preference for branded quality products," said Sandeep Ghosh, Business Head, Catch Salt & Spices, DS Group.

"With a robust distribution network and growing access through e-commerce and quick commerce, we are establishing a market lead by adapting to the evolving consumer behaviour," he said.

The company in a statement said urban sales continue to drive its regional growth, while rural demand is accelerating at a faster pace. To tap this potential, Catch Salt & Spices is directly appointing partners in rural markets, enhancing its already extensive distribution network across the state.

A dedicated team of chefs, supported by DS Group's research and development unit, has also been tasked with creating customised products for hotels and restaurants catering to premium clientele, it added.