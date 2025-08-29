Cash-Strapped ATM-Manager AGS Transact Admitted Into Insolvency

The Mumbai bench of India's bankruptcy court admitted payments solution provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd. into insolvency on Monday, a court document showed.

The insolvency plea was filed by one of the company's operational creditors, Securitrans India Pvt., over unpaid dues worth Rs 2.4 crore. The court, while giving its order, has now appointed Brijendra Kumar Mishra as the interim resolution professional for the company.

To put things into context, the appointment of a resolution professional essentially means that they will be handling the debtor's day-to-day operations instead of the board and the company management.

According to the tribunal's order, the corporate insolvency resolution process is in effect from the date of the pronouncement.

Following the admission, a moratorium under Section 14 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, has been imposed. This moratorium restricts the initiation or continuation of any legal proceedings against the company.

It also prohibits the transfer or sale of any of AGS' assets, and bars the enforcement of security interests created by the company. No recovery of property from the company’s possession will be permitted while the moratorium is in effect.

The moratorium will continue until the insolvency process is completed or the tribunal approves a resolution plan or passes an order for liquidation.

The tribunal has also ordered that this decision be communicated to the relevant parties including the Registrar of Companies, which must update AGS' status on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs portal within seven working days.