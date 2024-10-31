Carlsberg Volumes Dip After Poor Europe Summer And China Hit

(Bloomberg) --Carlsberg A/S said that volumes fell in the third quarter, as poor summer weather across Europe and a consumer downturn in China hurt sales of its beer.

The Danish brewer said organic volumes fell 0.2%, despite investments in marketing to boost sales. An analyst consensus compiled by Bloomberg had estimated the company to grow volumes during the quarter. Like rivals, Carlsberg has been hit with consumers cutting back on spending, particularly in China which is in the midst of an economic slowdown.

Carlsberg was also hurt by lower volumes in France and the UK, where poor summer weather meant brewers weren’t able to take full advantage of sporting events such as the Olympics.

“The French consumer is feeling the pinch,” said Carlsberg Chief Executive Officer Jacob Aarup-Andersen on a call with Bloomberg, although the rest of Europe is performing well.

“Consumers are not overly bullish, but our teams are able to drive growth,” he said.