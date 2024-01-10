CarDekho Group Expects 60% Growth In 2024

Autotech unicorn CarDekho expects to maintain its 60% year-on-year growth in the new year, as the group continues to diversify within the auto space.

"After maintaining a growth rate of over 60% in the last three years, the group projects similar favorable growth in the upcoming year...," the company said in a statement on Wednesday, attributing the growth to its new auto sales business, car financing platform Rupyy, insurtech platform InsuranceDekho, and and its Southeast Asia business.

The Jaipur-headquartered startup group's revenue rose 46% to Rs 2,331 crore in FY23 from Rs 1,600 crore in FY22. Its loss had widened marginally to Rs 562 crore in FY23 from Rs 535 crore loss in FY22.

However, it claimed full profitability for the second quarter of FY24.