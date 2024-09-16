Carborundum Universal To Acquire US-Based Silicon Carbide Products For Rs 56 crore

Carborundum Universal Ltd. on Monday announced that it has inked a pact with the US-based Silicon Carbide Products Inc. to acquire 100% stake in the company for $6.7 million, or approximately Rs 56 crore.

Silicon Carbide Products, located in Horseheads in New York, specialises in producing high-quality nitride-bonded silicon carbide products, according to the company's press release.

Carborundum Universal, which is involved in the manufacturing of ceramics, adhesives and polymers, expects to expand its global footprint by acquiring the company.

The transaction is expected to be completed by Oct. 31, an exchange filing said.

To complete the acquisition, Carborundum Universal will be setting up a special purpose vehicle in the US, which will be its wholly-owned subsidiary that will acquire the stake in Silicon Carbide Products.