NDTV ProfitBusinessCar Sales In India: Festive Surge Masks Structural Challenges For Automakers
ADVERTISEMENT

Car Sales In India: Festive Surge Masks Structural Challenges For Automakers

There are now questions on whether the festive demand will sustain for the rest of the year, even as a model year change necessitates continued discounts.

05 Nov 2024, 02:24 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Cars await deliveries on Diwali outside a Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom in Bandra, Mumbai, on 31 October 2024. (Photo source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Cars await deliveries on Diwali outside a Maruti Suzuki Arena showroom in Bandra, Mumbai, on 31 October 2024. (Photo source: Tushar Deep Singh/NDTV Profit)
Trisha, 33, a human resources manager with Indian Hotels Co. in Goa, travelled to her hometown of Ahmedabad in the run-up to Diwali to pick up a ‘Starry Night’ i20 Sportz for herself. The Hyundai outlet offered her a Rs 80,000 discount on the on-road price, with Rs 16,500 worth of accessories thrown in for good measure.The car was delivered on Dhanteras, an auspicious day for vehicle purchases, and Trisha drove to Goa over the Diwali...
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT